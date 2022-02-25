Dominican caves: Prehistoric capital of the Antilles

Santo Domingo.-The Pomier Caves seek to be the prehistoric capital of the Antilles, EFE reports from San Cristobal, DR.

The Taino and indigenous peoples believed that the sun and the moon came out of the Cuevas de Pomier to be placed in the sky, and centuries later their cave paintings could earn this archaeological site the title of prehistoric capital of the Antilles.

A bill presented in the Congress of the Dominican Republic may represent the definitive recognition of the cultural and environmental value of these caves, a place of pilgrimage for the original peoples of the Antilles and Central America, who left a rich heritage of art inside. cave.

As a result of this initiative, last November a commission was created in charge of carrying out the necessary investigation to substantiate the declaration of “prehistoric capital” of this site, located in San Cristóbal, about 30 kilometers from Santo Domingo

However, this commission, made up of three ministries and expert organizations in conservation, has not yet advanced what would be desirable in the investigation necessary to obtain that title, according to ministerial sources.