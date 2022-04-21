Passengers celebrate removal of masks on US flights

The announcement of the elimination of masks on flights was cause for celebration in several crews in the United States who communicated the new measure to passengers amid songs and cheers. As a result, some airlines will not require a mask on domestic flights but will require it on international flights.

This is a result of the sentence of the American judge, who eliminated the use of the mask in public transport, contradicting the CDC.

Each airline will determine the handling and depend on the different countries’ requirements. However, it can be a relief for the crews due to the continuous confrontations requiring passengers to use the mask.