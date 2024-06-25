Secrets Cap Cana achieves Five Diamond Award for third consecutive year

Punta Cana.- For the third consecutive year, the luxurious Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa, part of the Inclusive Collection under World of Hyatt, has won the prestigious “Five Diamond” award at the AAA Diamond Awards, hosted by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

“Being awarded AAA Five Diamonds for the third consecutive year is the result of the great effort of our colleagues, who strive every day to offer our guests the best services and to enjoy the majestic facilities offered by Secrets Cap Cana,” stated Lionel Gómez, general manager of Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa.

He detailed that achieving this category requires meeting stringent criteria, including exceptional hospitality, cleanliness, property setting, room decor, 24-hour room service, excellent lighting, luxury amenities, comfort, security, and comprehensive services and facilities.

The diamond rating is conducted annually by a team of professional evaluators who inspect over 29,000 participating properties. Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa consistently met all established requirements, offering luxurious facilities and personalized service to earn this distinction once again.

To obtain the AAA Five Diamond rating, the hotel must also ensure easy access and amenities for people with disabilities, implement a robust environmental conservation program, and maintain impeccable facilities, among other criteria.

Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa is an exclusive, adults-only hotel featuring 457 suites with stunning ocean views or spectacular landscapes. The resort offers a selection of seven à la carte restaurants, a diverse buffet, a grill, and six bars catering to all tastes, along with 24-hour room service. These amenities promise an unparalleled experience of comfort and hospitality.