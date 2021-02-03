Dominican Republic bank deposits reach US$26.5B in 2020

Santo Domingo.- Bank deposits in the Dominican Republic increased 17.63% in 2020 compared to 2019, the Commercial Banks Association (ABA) revealed Tuesday.

Deposits reached RD$1.54 trillion (US$26.5 billion) in the January-December 2020 period, of which RD$105.7 billion correspond to deposits in dollars.

The line with the highest growth was savings deposits, reaching RD$688.4 billion at the end of that year, a 36.74% jump compared to 2019.

In a statement the ABA stressed that deposits on checking accounts increased by 20.94%, to end last year with RD$321.5 billion.