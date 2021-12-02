Dominicans return to a US$4,000 ‘Christmas grace’

Santo Domingo.-In the last 25 years, the Government has increased or decreased the amount of US$1,000 established by law as the maximum total value of the gifts that Dominicans residing abroad can bring the country, free of payment of import taxes.

Now it is increased to US $ 4,000.

This facility, known as “Christmas grace,” has been established for 25 years in Law 9-96, which establishes that residents abroad can bring gifts to family and friends tax-free for a total limit value.

They must visit the Dominican Republic between December 1 and January 7. In December 2020 alone, 162,532 non-resident Dominicans arrived by air.