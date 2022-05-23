Six flights resume Puerto Plata airport operations

Puerto Plata.- The company Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) restored air traffic this Friday at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport (AIGL), Puerto Plata.

Operations at the terminal were closed for 10 days due to remodeling work on the runway.

The first of six flights scheduled for the restart of air traffic in the AIGL was JetBlue’s 627. It landed at 12:28 p.m. from New York John F. Kennedy Airport.

Subsequently, United Airlines flights 1078 landed, from Newark; WestJet 2506, from Toronto; American Airlines 935, from Miami; Condor 2144, from Frankfurt; and Air Transat 944, from Toronto.