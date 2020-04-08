Coronavirus: Eight ferry flights will carry stranded passengers out of the country

LAS AMÉRICAS AIRPORT .- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) approved at least eight ferry flights through the Las Américas airport for the departure from the country this week of hundreds of passengers who are still stranded, after measures by the Dominican government to prevent the expansion of COVID-19.

The information was offered by the spokesperson for Dominican Airports Siglo XXI (Aerodom), Luis José López, who reported that there will be eight flight operations to New York and Puerto Rico.

López explained that the flights were approved by the Civil Aviation Board, to the JetBlue airlines, Delta Airlines, to arrive without passengers at the Las Americas International airport, where they will pick up the stranded travelers.

Passengers consulted thanked the facilities that the Dominican government is offering through the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), for their return to their country of origin.

He added that special flight operations are being carried out only by the Las Americas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez.