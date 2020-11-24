In the last 24 hours, 282 new Covid positives, 3 deaths

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 282 new positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths occurred in the country, one in the same period and two that occurred in previous days.

The new positives were detected in 2,632 samples processed in the last 24 hours, of which 1,585 were applied for the first time and 1,047 were follow-up.

The total deaths have risen to 2,313 and infections to 139,111 since March this year.

In its Tuesday report, Public Health adds that there are 23,684 active cases and 113,134 people have recovered.