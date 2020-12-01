Two more deaths, 314 new COVID-19 infections

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered two deaths on Tuesday and 314 new COVID-19 infections, Public Health reported today.

On Monday 3,149 PCR samples were processed, of which 2,070 were tests for the first time while 1,079 correspond to subsequent analytics.

According to the report, the daily positivity of the virus stood at 15.7 percent and the average at 12.47 percent, maintaining an upward trend.

The nation has 144,302 totals infected, of which 26,439 are active cases of the disease.