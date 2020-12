Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 895 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

To identify the cases, 6,801 PCR tests were processed, the second highest number of samples taken for the first time in one day.

The highest number of tests performed to date was processed on November 25, when 7,002 PCR tests were reported.

For Wednesday, the daily positivity stands at 13.16% and in the last four weeks at 12. 79%.