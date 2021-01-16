Today and tomorrow the curfew is from 12:00 noon with 3 hours of circulation

Santo Domingo, DR

Starting today, citizens will face the curfew with a little more flexibility in restrictive traffic hours.

Decree 7-21 was issued last week by President Luis Abinader. This preventive measure against Covid-19 will begin this Saturday and tomorrow Sunday, at noon with free movement until 3 in the afternoon, then curfew 5 in the morning. This will continue until the 24th of this month.

Likewise, said confinement applicable to the entire country, from Monday to Friday, begins at 5:00 pm until 5:00 am (whether it is a holiday or not), allowing free movement until 8:00 pm.

This variation is different from the first two Saturdays and Sundays in January, in which the curfew began at noon with no grace period to transit.