U.S. again lists Dominican Republic as a country at risk for travel due to Covid-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health Advisory for the Dominican Republic due to COVID-19. According to the agency, this category signifies a “very high” level of COVID-19 in Dominican territory.

If the U.S. citizen decides to travel to the Dominican Republic, despite the alert, the institution makes several recommendations:

Consult the U.S. Embassy website regarding COVID-19.

Visit the CDC web page on travel and COVID-19.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not physically resist any attempts at theft.

Do not show signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

Follow the advice of tour operators and the resort regarding local safety and security concerns.

Sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in case of an emergency.

Follow the State Department on Facebook and Twitter.

Review the Security and Crime Report on the Dominican Republic.

U.S. citizens traveling abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the traveler’s checklist

The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday the death of nine people due to the coronavirus and 556 new infections.

These data correspond to bulletin #398 of Tuesday, April 20, 2021. It states that the positivity of the last four weeks is 10.62% and the lethality rate is 1.31%.

Hospital Occupancy: The percentage of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) and those requiring ventilators is increasing. Currently, 188 patients occupy ICU beds out of the 500 that are available (38%). 108 are on mechanical ventilation, meaning 27% occupancy of these devices.

Registering a drop in occupancy, 24% of the country’s hospital beds are being used.

So far in the Dominican Republic, there are 39,324 active cases out of a total of 262,404 infections registered since the onset of the pandemic, of which 219,645 correspond to persons who have recovered from the disease.