New cases of COVID continue to increase in Dominican Republic

Also, increases in daily positivity and bed occupancy.

The Ministry of Health reported today about 863 new coronavirus cases and a daily positivity of 14.06 percent. While in the last four weeks it is 14.60%.

Likewise, in bulletin number 480, the health authorities notified one death and one reported in the last 24 hours, for which the total deceased is 3,893 people. Therefore, the fatality is 1.16%, and the mortality per million people is located at 372.59.

Public Health indicates that the country has 55,056 active cases out of a total of 334,544 registered. In this report, the authorities suggest that 275,595 patients recovered, and 1,436,196 cases have been discarded.

The statistical document also indicates that the total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic began is 1,770, 735 equivalent to 169,473 per million people.

Occupation

The occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units ( ICU ) in the Dominican Republic remains at 49 percent, as reported by Public Health.

They indicate that 319 ICU beds are occupied of the 645 that the system has for patients affected by the disease, while of a total of 529 ventilators of the system, 209 people are connected, for 40 %. Of 2665 beds COVID, 867 are occupied, equivalent to 33 %.