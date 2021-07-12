COVID-19 July 12, 2021 | 2:34 pm

New cases of COVID continue to increase in Dominican Republic

Also, increases in daily positivity and bed occupancy.

 

The  Ministry of Health reported today about  863  new coronavirus cases and a  daily positivity of 14.06  percent. While in the last four weeks it is 14.60%.

Likewise, in bulletin number 480, the health authorities notified one death and one reported in the last 24 hours, for which the total deceased is 3,893 people. Therefore, the fatality is 1.16%, and the mortality per million people is located at 372.59.

Public Health indicates that the country has  55,056 active cases out of a total of 334,544  registered.  In this report, the authorities suggest that 275,595 patients recovered, and 1,436,196 cases have been discarded.

The statistical document also indicates that the total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic began is 1,770, 735 equivalent to 169,473 per million people.

Occupation

The occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units ( ICU ) in the Dominican Republic remains at 49 percent, as reported by Public Health.

They indicate that  319 ICU  beds are occupied of the  645  that the system has for patients affected by the disease, while of a total of  529  ventilators of the system,  209  people are connected, for  40 %. Of  2665  beds COVID,  867  are occupied, equivalent to 33 %.