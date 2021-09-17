No change in curfew despite Delta variant

Santo Domingo.- Despite the circulation of the delta variant of COVID-19 in the country, the Health authorities indicated that they will not take restrictive measures, such as the tightening of the curfew, because hospitalization, the main indicator used to vary this decision, it remains low.

However, they will reinforce the vaccination days through house-to-house inoculation, for which they will hire more staff, and this will be their main measure to combat the coronavirus mutation.

Four of the five people infected with the delta variant were not inoculated; and one of them has passed away.

“The curfew worldwide is not due to positivity, we have provinces that have a positivity where there are no boarding schools. It is hospitalization that causes curfews to change, when hospitalization is seen to increase, that is what causes strong and restrictive measures to be taken,” said Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera.