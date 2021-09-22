Public Health: 2 more Covid deaths, total 4,031

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Wednesday two deaths from Covid-19, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours and 321 new cases of the disease.

According to bulletin number 552, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths stands at 4,031 while the accumulated cases amount to 356,042.

According to the report, 4,934 remain active while 347,077 have recovered from the virus and 1,675,854 have been discarded by laboratory tests.

In the last 24 hours, 5,914 tests have been performed, of which 3,227 PCR and 2,687 antigenic for a total of 2,031,896 samples processed