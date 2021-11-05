Dominican Rublic posts sobering Covid numbers

Santo Domingo.- 88% of those admitted for COVID-19 do not have a dose of the vaccine against the virus, meanwhile, 7% have only one.

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, told Diario Libre that chest x-rays show that the unvaccinated arrive at hospitals with highly compromised lungs.

According to the epidemiological bulletin issued this Thursday, 45% of the beds enabled to care for critical patients with coronavirus are occupied and 28% of those in intermediate care. Meanwhile, 34% of the ventilators are in use.