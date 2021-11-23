70% of vaccinated population two-dose goal nears

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, said Monday that there are still about 425,000 people to reach the Country Goal with 70% of the total adult population vaccinated with two doses.

“The first one (with one dose) is very good, it is already on its way to 78%. What we want now is that second dose,” said the minister.

According to Rivera, reaching these figures “has not been difficult. There are already many vaccinated and in this case, the second dose in the vaccination centers is in the first place. The second dose is on a good rhythm. The rescue of the one who put the first dose to the second is 85% and that is why we believe that we can comply with that part.”