Covid-19: One death, 470 new cases
Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health reported Wednesday a death from Covid-19, and reported 470 new cases of the virus
.According to bulletin number 615, the total number of deaths is 4,195, while the accumulated cases total 404,754.
The report adds that in the last 24 hours 10,033 samples were processed for a cumulative of 2,423,520.
Restated:
Deaths: .000009% of the population
“Cases”: .0043% of the population
I just read an article about a FDA whistleblower who claims an FDA study showed a person is substantially MORE likely to contract covid after two Pfizer injections than no injections at all. We are seeing this play put in a dozen countries around the world.
Be strong, PureBloods. Do not cave. The truth is getting out.
O man, that is really a reliable source of information you got there.