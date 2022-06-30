1,028 new cases of Covid; zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 1,028 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 833, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,383 while the accumulated cases amount to 606,812.

According to the aforementioned report, 3,845 cases remain active, while 598,584 have recovered from the virus and 2,879,682 have