Dominican airports served a record 14.4M passengers in 2019

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered a record 116,390 air operations during 2019, through which more than 14.4 million passengers were transported through the country’s main airports, according to the Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

The JAC reports that just during December 2019, 1,247,001 passengers were transported in 10,353 operations.

“Despite the situations experienced against tourism during the past year 2019, the confidence of international markets was maintained, which is reflected in good numbers for 2020 with a projection of growth thanks to agreements signed by the country and participation in major international tourism promotion events,” said Civil Aviation Board president Luis Ernesto Camilo.