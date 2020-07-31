Storm leaves 300,000 homes without power in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The passage through the Dominican Republic of Tropical Storm Isaías affected 71 energy circuits. As of 8am Friday, the distributors Edenorte reported 28 circuits out of service, Edesur had 18 and Edeeste reported 61.

State Electric Utility (CDEEE) PR, Esteban Delgado, said the circuit cuts affected nearly 300,000 customers.

Delgado told SIN that due to the breakdowns in the electricity sector, Edenorte is stopping supplying about 34 megawatts, Edesur 28 megawatts and Edeeste around 194 megawatts for a total of 256 megawatts as deficit with problems, “being corrected by the technicians of the Edes.”