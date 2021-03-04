Biggest power plant goes full output tonight, official says

Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines Minister, Antonio Almonte said Thursday that Unit II of Punta Catalina, which had been out of service since January 2 due to a defective boiler, would resume operation tonight.

“Today begins the blowing for cleaning and the entry tonight of Punta Catalina II to the production of electricity,” said the official in an interview on Color Vision Channel 9.

Almonte said that on January 2, Unit II of Punta Catalina presented a defect in the boiler, which was repaired by experts who came from abroad because “it was a job carried out by the contractor.”