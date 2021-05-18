Biggest Dominican bank unveils US$3.7B in tourism projects

Santo Domingo.- The Banco Popular Dominicano continues to wager on the development of tourism in the Dominican Republic, labeled as one of the sectors with the greatest impact on the economy, with a high portfolio of financing for the sector and has approved 68 new hotel development projects.

The projects have the formal authorizations of the Tourist Development Council (Confotur) in which an investment of US$3.7 billion would be made.

Christopher Paniagua, president of Banco Popular, made the statement during a meeting of bank executives with Dominican journalists who attend the International Tourism Fair (Fitur-2021), at the Westin Palace hotel.

“The public and private sectors of tourism have worked together, they have generated confidence in investors and tourism is well positioned, so it considers that by 2023, if not before, the country will exceed the tourism numbers of 2019.”