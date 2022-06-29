Natural gas tank installed

The new tank will supply more than 1,000 additional megawatts to the generation park, thanks to its capacity to store 120,000 cubic meters of fuel.

Andrés, Boca Chica, DR

The company Energía Natural Dominicana (ENADOM) hoisted the dome of the second natural gas storage tank in the Dominican Republic, thus sealing the most critical milestone in the construction process with an investment of US$250 million.

The project, under the responsibility of the Korean contractor POSCO Ingeniería y Construcción, has a storage capacity of 120,000 cubic meters.

It will enable the supply of some 1,000 additional megawatts of natural gas, increase the distribution capacity of regasified natural gas by 33%, and constitute a reference for energy security and transition in the Dominican Republic.

The hoisting took place in a ceremony attended by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte; the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor Bisonó, as well as Rolando Gonzalez Bunster, representing InterEnergy, and Osvaldo Oller, partners of Energas, in addition to Felix García and Manuel Estrella, partners in AES Dominicana.

Also present were the executives of AES Corporation, Juan Ignacio Rubiolo, president of the AES International Business Strategic Unit; Marcelo Aicardi, president for the region of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and Edwin De los Santos and Osvaldo Oller Bolaños, CEO and CFO, at ENADOM, respectively.

Also present were municipal authorities, customers, representatives of the various diplomatic corps and multilateral organizations, and especially representatives of the financial institutions which supported the project, Banco Popular Dominicano and Scotiabank.

Edwin De Los Santos, CEO of ENADOM and president of AES Dominicana, defined the project as a strategic investment for this country and the rest of the Central American and Caribbean region.

He emphasized the importance of a terminal for receiving liquefied natural gas since it has the functionality of connecting countries that produce this hydrocarbon with those which do not have this natural resource efficiently and competitively.

“I invite you to dream together in the most important energy hub of the entire region, and from this peninsula, announce that we are ready to interconnect the next megawatts that the ever-booming Dominican economy will demand,” said De Los Santos.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy and Mines defined as “a great contribution to the country and to the electricity system” the construction of infrastructure for storing natural gas and highlighted the role that this energy source is playing in decarbonizing the economy.

A milestone in the energy sector

Minister.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor-Ito-Bisonó, said that this new storage tank represents a milestone for the energy sector because of its environmental contribution, making the Dominican Republic one of the most dynamic countries in the search for solutions to climate change.

ENADOM said that, as an exercise of social responsibility, the construction of 11 new social infrastructures for the benefit of the inhabitants of Boca Chica and La Caleta.