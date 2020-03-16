Dominican Gov. cancels 166 flights through Las Americas

Santo Domingo- 166 arrival and departure flights through Las Americas International Airport will be canceled, which according to statistics affects some 60,000 passengers who are on suspended reservations before COVID-19. As of Sunday there are 11 imported cases in the Dominican Republic.

Cancellations are in effect from March 11 to March 31 for some North American cities, while the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) on Saturday notified the government decision to suspend flights to and from Europe, China, Korea and Iran as of 16 6am Monday.

Venezuela

According to the list provided at the airport, all flight operations to and from Venezuela are suspended on instruction of the Venezuelan government.