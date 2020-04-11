Majority of Dominicans think Danilo’s management has been good, according to Sigmados

SANTO DOMINGO.- 58.4% of Dominican citizens classify the presidential administration of Danilo Medina as “good”, according to a study carried out by the Sigmados pollster for the Direction of Information, Analysis, and Strategic Programming of the Presidency of the Republic.

When asked how do you rate the work that Danilo Medina is doing as President of the Government ?, 57.9% of men and 59.0% of women believe that the management has been good.

Of this group, 58.5% of people aged between 18-24, as well as 63.2% aged between 25-34, and 54.3% those aged 35-49, think the same way.

While 17.4% of men and 19.2% of women believe that the government of Medina has been very good, for a total of 18.2%.

14.9% of men and 12.6% of women believe that the management of the current head of state has been poor, for a total of 13.8%. As well as 6.0%, between this 6.5 % of men and 5.5% of women, they think it has been very bad.

3.5% of the population said they did not know.

The study was carried out between April 2 and 7 of this year, with a random sample of 1,254 telephone interviews with people 18 years of age or older, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8%.

GRAPHIC