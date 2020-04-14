Dominican Republic opposition agrees to delay elections

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board’s (JCE) decision to postpone the presidential and congressional elections until July 5, amid the C-19 health emergency, on Mon. drew the support from the major opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

And despite some questions and critique, most parties also agreed on the need to postpone the presidential and congressional elections due to the increase in C-19 cases.

The PRM welcomed the decision to postpone the elections on May 17, after having proposed celebrating them before August 16.