Tropical system remains unchanged

Miami.- The National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Weather Outlook on Mon. said that for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have changed little in organization since yesterday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development to occur, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the disturbance moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.”

It adds that conditions are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the week. “Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent, formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.”

Forecaster Berg