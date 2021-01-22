‘Octopus’ fraud case defendants to remain in prison

Santo Domingo.- A National District Appellate Court on Thur. rejected the appeal to release filed by Alexis Medina and five other defendants in the ‘Octopus’ case and will remain in prison.

The defendants will have another opportunity to request their release in March.

Alexis Medina is the main suspect and brother of former President Danilo Medina in the case of fraud into the billions.

The codefendants Francisco Pagán, Fernando Rosa, Aquiles Christopher, Julián Suriel and José Dolores Santana, are being held in the Najayo Correction Center, while Carmen Medina, sister of the ex president, and Lorenzo (Freddy) Hidalgo, are under house arrest.

Also under pretrial detention figure Wacal Méndez, Domingo Santiago Muñoz, and Rafael Germosén.