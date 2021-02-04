Santo Domingo Subway: Technical failure causes delays on Line 2

The Office for the Reorganization of Transportation (Opret) informed today that a technical failure in the María Montez station’s signaling system is causing delays in the circulation of trains.

“We inform Santo Domingo Metro users that after 7 a.m. today, we are experiencing a technical failure in the signaling system at María Montez station, which is causing delays in the circulation of trains on Line 2,” it said in a statement.

It added that Opret personnel is working to restore operations to normal. “The service continues to be offered and does not affect the safety of users.”

Also, the institution apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.