Dominican Republic reopens gradually by decree

Santo Domingo.- It has been exactly one year and one month since the first state of emergency and the curfew were established in the Dominican Republic as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Since March 19 and between the mandates of the governments of Danilo Medina and Luis Abinader, various decrees have been issued where the general reopening of activities and freedoms of citizens are made more flexible.

After then president Medina ordered the first curfew for 15 days from March 20, 2020 to April 3, a ban on the transit and movement of people was established from 8pm, and until 6am, by decree 135-20.