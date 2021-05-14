Authorities probe ‘fraud in the millions’ at Puerto Plata Port

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority confirmed Friday the start of an investigation in Puerto Plata port, in the heels of an alleged fraud in the millions, in which allegedly several employees of that institution are involved.

It said that since last Monday an internal control team has been in that province “carrying out a thorough review in order to have accurate information” that will allow it to act forcefully and responsibly.”

So far, the Port Authority has not offered details on the number of employees linked to the alleged fraud, although it has emerged that at least five workers are involved.