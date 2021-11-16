Haiti kidnappers free 3 Dominican Republic truckers

Santo Domingo.- Joel Pineda’s relatives changed their faces from sadness to joy when they learned that he, along with two other truck drivers, was released in Haiti, after spending a month and nine days in the hands of kidnappers.

For the release of Pineda and his companions Wilson Rodríguez and Luis Díaz, the kidnappers even asked for UUS$200,000 to allow them to return to the Dominican Republic.

On Monday night, in his neighborhood 13 kilometers north of the city, Pineda’s relatives played music, drank beer and prepared a sancocho when they learned that he was coming back to his homeland and with his coworkers.