Dominican Republic assumes presidency of the Ibero-American Consumer Protection Forum

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has assumed the presidency of the Ibero-American Forum of Government Consumer Protection Agencies (Fiagc) for the period 2023-2024. This leadership transition took place during the XVII Ibero-American Forum of Government Consumer Protection Agencies held in the country.

Dr. Eddy Alcántara, the executive director of Pro Consumidor, was sworn in as the president of Fiagc. He expressed gratitude to his counterparts from Fiagc and the Consumer Protection Council of Central America and the Dominican Republic (Concadeco), where he is also president, for choosing the Dominican Republic to lead this regional entity.

Alcántara pledged to focus on several key topics during his presidency, including electronic commerce, misleading advertising, and the impact of prices and inflation. He stressed the importance of addressing issues related to digital commerce, verifying the accuracy of product information, protecting consumers from misleading advertising, and monitoring the costs of essential goods like food, medicines, and transportation.

Additionally, he expressed his commitment to strengthening ties with the Ibero-American General Secretariat and proposing a common position before the UNCTAD Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Consumer Protection. These efforts aim to advance the consumer protection agenda at the international level and promote effective resolution mechanisms for cross-border conflicts between suppliers and consumers.

The Dominican Republic will lead Fiagc in its mission to protect and guarantee the rights of consumers across the region, encompassing approximately 64 million citizens in Central America and the Dominican Republic.