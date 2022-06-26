Abinader inaugurates the 9-1-1 Technological Operations Center in Puerto Plata

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, inaugurated, this Saturday, the Technological Operations Center, belonging to the National Emergency and Security Attention System 9-1-1, located in the Puerto Plata province.

The Technological Operations Center aims to strengthen the technical support mechanisms for technological infrastructures in the province mentioned above and surrounding areas to optimize response times, with priority in the areas of Video Surveillance and Radiocommunications.

This new strategic location will allow maintaining a structure that will host a qualified technical staff responsible for operating and maintaining the technological infrastructure in the North Zone of the country.

Likewise, this locality will provide a safe space for housing the equipment and tools necessary to carry out tasks more quickly, effectively, and safely, both for the province of Puerto Plata and Montecristi, Dajabón Espaillat, and María Trinidad Sánchez.

As for the Radio Communication Tower, located in this same Center, its commissioning will have a favorable impact on the care provided to citizens in emergency cases due to the significant improvement that radio communication coverage and quality will experience with the institutions of response coordinated by the 9-1-1 System, including the National Health Service (SNS), the National Police and the Fire Department.

With the incorporation of this innovative Center, the 9-1-1 System will provide timely and rapid follow-up to the technological infrastructure of Video Surveillance in the area to achieve greater efficiency in maintenance services and detection of possible failures. This new strategy will impact the cameras installed in the municipalities of Sosúa, Cabarete, Imbert, Luperón, Altamira and Montellano, belonging to the Puerto Plata province.

During the opening ceremony, headed by the nation’s president, Luis Abinader, the executive director of the 9-1-1 System, pilot colonel Randolfo Rijo Gómez, ERD; directors of the institution, public officials, and related.