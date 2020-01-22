Tourism: income, arrivals, amphitheater, lower tolls on Samaná road

Madrid.- Dominican Republic Tourism minister, Francisco Javier García, on Wednesday called for lower tolls on the Santo Domingo-Samaná Highway.

He also reported a 1.9% drop in the arrival of non-resident tourists to the Dominican Republic compared to 2018, though income grew 1.7%.

“We are in favor of a policy of reducing these tolls. In any case, in the case of Samaná: upon our arrival in a few weeks, the construction of a modern and beautiful amphitheater in Samaná Bay will begin,” Garcia said.

He added that the amphitheater next to Samaná Bay, “will have the same impact which has had the amphitheater of Puerto Plata, which is the artistic venue where most artists have performed in the Dominican Republic.”