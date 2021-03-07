Hoteliers expect 100,000 American tourists at Easter.

Santo Domingo, DR

For this Easter Week, the Dominican hotel sector maintains high expectations with the arrival of 100,000 tourists from the U.S. outbound market, which poses a recovery in tourism activity in the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) is coordinating the protocols of tourism and health via the Cabinet of Tourism and has scheduled a meeting next week with all the hotel managers and the Minister of Tourism to hold a coordination meeting, said the executive vice-president of Asonahores, Andrés Marranzini.

The meeting will be held in Punta Cana.

Marranzini informed that in addition to the 100,000 U.S. tourists expected to arrive this Easter, there is also a projected arrival of tourists from Ukraine, a new market for Dominican tourism booming, as 3,000 Ukrainian visitors have already come to Dominican hotels and beaches.

Marranzini also indicated that the sector also expects an important movement in the tourist poles, independently of the East zone, due to the ecotourism boom.

He said that in non-traditional poles, the ecotourism component is registering a significant occupation, behavior that defines as very positive that points such as Barahina, Constanza, Arroyo Frío; Las Terrenas, Samaná and others, “are having an important rebound.”

Restaurants

Internally, the tourist activity has also been recovering. With the change of schedules, the restaurants have greater availability for diners, which is observed with the recovery of the collaborators already close to workers.

The night shifts, the protocols, and the extension of schedules will allow attending to many clients, which will also grow during the Holy Week, affirmed Marranzini.

Coordination

Andrés Marranzini, executive vice president of Asonahores, informed that the sector would meet with Mitur next week.

Measures

Marranzini said that they are preparing the gauges, areas, and essential activities to be presented at the meeting with Tourism in Punta Cana.