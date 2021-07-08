Sky High Aviation begins operations to Guadeloupe and Martinique

REACTIVATING ITS COMMITMENT TO THE FRENCH CARIBBEAN

Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana started operations to 2 new destinations in the French Caribbean: Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Since the previous Monday, the airline will have three weekly direct flights to the Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport since last Sunday, July 4, and two weekly flights to the Martinique Aimé-Césaire International Airport (Samac) July 5, 2021.

With this, the airline becomes the first to operate a direct flight to the island of Martinique from the International Airport of the Americas ( AILA ), which will allow users to travel directly to the French Caribbean.

The new routes will be operated with its Embraer Jet 145 fleet, new-generation aircraft with the capacity to transport 50 passengers, with a flight time of 1 hour 5 minutes.

The commercial director of Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana SA, Cesarina Beauchamp, said that: “Our team is proud to leave this direct flight to the islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique inaugurated today and to continue connecting the Dominican Republic and with the other islands of the Caribbean; We are sure that with these flights we will continue to unite the ties between the diasporas established in the three islands and will make a great contribution to our society and to the air transport of the Dominican Republic.”

Andrea Medina, head of Sky High Aviation in Guadeloupe and Martinique, explained that they are putting Sky on the permanent plan for connections between Santo-Domingo and Fort-de-France.

“We are proud to be the first company to offer direct flights. The two countries are only 1 hour and 20 minutes apart, which should benefit passengers on both sides. Thanks to the airport teams for this fabulous welcome. I must tell you that we are not here for a test or for the holidays, ”he said.

Meanwhile, Frantz Thodiard, president and director of the Martinique airport, said that “The will is to open the sky of Martinique to the world and this is not a slogan. Our teams are working on the possibility of offering Martinicans the possibility of going everywhere from Le Lamentin.”

“It is necessary to allow links at the tourist, sports, economic and business level. We are pleased to welcome Sky High and thank its leaders for taking up the challenge with us,” he added.

“We also need to be able to attract people from all markets. We have worked a lot in France, Europe with Germany and Belgium but also the United States of America and Canada, and then there is this Caribbean market in which we must take advantage of opportunities and allow exchanges in both directions,” he added.

The general director of the Martinique Tourism Committee (CMT), François Baltus-Languedoc, stated that the inauguration of the flight to the destination mentioned above is a great promotional opportunity offered by the airline.

“There is a potential market in this country of 11 million inhabitants, it is up to us to go and capture those Dominicans who appreciate the“ French touch ”of Martinique. It is a very special day for us because if our main mission is to promote the territory internationally,” he indicated.

In addition, he added that “We are going to work together with Sky High and we will quickly meet with the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) in Santo Domingo for the promotion operations of the Martinique destination for digital, television and radio campaigns.”

Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana SA; adds nine destinations in the Caribbean with the two additional routes. Soon, three more destinations will be added St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Haiti.