Six packages of suspected cocaine seized at Punta Cana Airport

Santo Domingo.- Agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Specialized Airport Security Corps, under the coordination of the Public Ministry, confiscated six packages believed to contain cocaine during an inspection operation at Punta Cana International Airport in La Altagracia province.

Acting agents, aided by canine units, were examining luggage in a terminal area when they discovered foreign substances inside a suitcase. They promptly initiated the verification protocol.

With proper authorization from the acting prosecutor, the suitcase was opened, revealing six packages containing a substance presumed to be cocaine. The packages were vacuum-sealed in black and transparent plastic bags.

Following the failed attempt to transport the alleged drugs, authorities apprehended a 45-year-old Dominican woman who was in transit to Zurich, Switzerland, from Punta Cana International Airport.

“The defendant is being handed over to the Public Ministry of the province of La Altagracia for the corresponding legal procedures,” stated the authorities.

The Public Ministry and the DNCD remain committed to strengthening interception operations at airports, ports, borders, and nationwide. The six packages containing the suspected substance have been forwarded to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF).