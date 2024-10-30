JetBlue announces new routes to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- JetBlue has announced the launch of five new routes to Puerto Rico, expanding its connectivity with destinations including Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic, Providence (Rhode Island), Westchester County (New York), Cancun (Mexico), and Medellin (Colombia). The airline’s new routes, starting this week, will operate year-round with daily flights from Providence, Westchester, and Santiago, while Medellin and Cancun will see four and three weekly flights, respectively.

The new routes are projected to add approximately 215,000 flights to Puerto Rico’s air inventory, with an anticipated economic impact of $82.3 million in their first year. JetBlue’s expansion underscores its commitment to Puerto Rico as a prime travel destination, strengthening the island’s appeal to international tourists.