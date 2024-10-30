Pro Consumidor grants 30-day extension for removing sun-exposed water bottles

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) has granted a 30-day grace period for merchants to remove water bottles from direct sunlight and relocate shelving that holds these containers. Director Eddy Alcántara explained that the extension was given after assessing reports from businesses, particularly in the Cibao region, where over 50% of merchants have already implemented the measure.

Alcántara emphasized that once the grace period ends, Pro Consumidor will enforce compliance by confiscating any remaining exposed bottles. The regulation applies to processing plants, transport facilities, and businesses selling bottled water, as sun exposure may release harmful chemical particles into the water.

Merchants found violating this rule after the deadline will face significant penalties under Law 358-05, including fines ranging from 20 to 500 minimum wages, shelf confiscations, and potential business closures.