Banreservas announces Dominicans living in NY can access facilities to buy homes

New York. The Reserve Bank announced yesterday that Dominicans living in this city could take advantage of the special rates of 5.8% offered by ExpoHogar. That will remain in force until September 30 to acquire a real estate property in the Dominican Republic.

The information was offered by the Deputy Business Administrator of the financial institution, Ysidro García, at a press conference held at the Dominican Consulate. It is noteworthy that Banreservas will open the new representative office in New York City next week, located in the Marriott Marquis hotel, in an act headed by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader.

“To make the acquisition of your properties a reality, we make available to you annual interest rates from 5.8%, fixed up to 10 years, with terms of up to 20 years to pay, so that no one is left without their home,” Garcia said.

He added that those interested could choose to finance up to 90% of the property’s value, for which they will have the coverage of Seguros Reservas.

Financial Talks

Similarly, Banreservas will give a series of talks on financial education, facilities to access loans to acquire a home in the Dominican Republic, and other services from which Creoles residing in the United States can benefit through the different channels offered by the bank.

In this regard, the consul in New York, Eligio Jáquez, valued the initiative of Banreservas because, for the first time, these facilities and channels of banking services will be available to Dominicans residing here.

The speeches will be given at the Consulate on Friday 17, Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 of this month, from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, by Banreservas Robinson Portorreal, Paula González, and Edgar Abreu.

García explained that the economic orientations are intended to strengthen further the ties that the Dominican community residing in this important city of New York and other U.S. localities have with their home country.