Central Bank announces that as of May 2nd new RD$50 and RD$200 banknotes will be in circulation

New RD$50.00 note to be issued by the Central Bank.PATRIA REYES

The Central Bank informed this Thursday that as of next Tuesday, May 2, new RD$200.00 and RD$50.00 bills, corresponding to 2022, will be in circulation.

The monetary authority indicated in a press release that these bills, whose manufacture was ordered through international public bidding in January 2022, contain the same security features as the bills currently in circulation, which will maintain their liberatory force for the payment of all public and private obligations.

RD$200.00 banknote to be issued by the Central Bank as of Tuesday, May 2. PATRIA REYES

Security measures

The Central Bank shows in the communiqué the security measures contained in the issued bills.

Both bills have the same security features, except that the RD$200.00 bill has a watermark that the RD$50.00 bill does not have.

Here are the security measures they contain:

1. Year. Located at the bottom of the obverse side of the banknote, it allows us to identify the year it was ordered to be manufactured.

Watermark (only RD$200). Image of the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte, visible when the banknote is held up to the light, accompanied to the right by the value of the denomination “200” horizontally.

3. Marks for people who are blind. The geometric figure in high relief is located on the upper left edge.

4. Latent image. Small inverted lines form an engraving with the initials “BCRD.” It can be observed at a certain angle with the help of light.

5. Security thread. Thin strip containing the banknote denomination and a design with a color change from magenta to green that can be combined with the isotype. On the obverse side, it is windowed on the paper’s surface, and on the reverse side, it is inserted into the paper mass.

6. Horizontal numbering. The identification number of each banknote is located on the upper left side. This is the same as the vertical numbering.

7. Vertical numbering. The identification number of each banknote is located on the right side. This numbering is the same as the horizontal numbering.

8. Microprints. Inscriptions in tiny letters, which at first glance look like a full line, but with the help of a magnifying glass or magnifying lens, can be appreciated.

9. Isotype with the visual identity of the BCRD. She was accompanied by the value of the denomination in numerical characters, which together change color from magenta to green, printed with optically variable ink.