New Contract for Dominican airports Siglo XXI (Aerodom) to be published in Special Gazette

Santo Domingo.- The Legal Consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, has announced that a “more voluminous gazette” is being prepared for the publication of the new contract for Dominican Airports Siglo XXI (Aerodom). This special edition is necessitated due to the extensive content and annexes of the contract. The contract, which was approved by the National Congress on December 20, will be published in the coming days.

Peralta explained that the length and detail of the document, including its annexes, required a more expanded version of the gazette for proper inclusion. This decision follows the usual practice of not placing a decree or law in the gazette until the next publication, with exceptions made for urgent documents.

The contract with Aerodom includes significant financial commitments, including a royalty payment and an investment of over 800 million dollars for construction and maintenance works at the seven airports under Aerodom’s concession. The first amount of the agreement is expected to be US$775 million during 2024.

The announcement comes amidst comments from Senator Yvan Lorenzo of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), who criticized the delay in the contract’s publication, calling it the “best kept secret.” In response, Peralta humorously remarked that “with patience and calm, a donkey can climb a palm tree,” indicating that the publication process was proceeding as planned.

This development represents a significant step in the management and development of airport infrastructure in the Dominican Republic, promising substantial improvements and investments in the coming years.