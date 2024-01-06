What’s happening with the price of the dollar in the Dominican Republic, Guillermo Caram answers

Santo Domingo—The former governor of the Central Bank, Guillermo Caram, informed this Friday that the dollar had increased the satisfaction of the demand for imports, thus leading to a reactivation of the economy.

“This increase in the demand for the dollar is a real manifestation of the economy that we are satisfying more needs with imports and forces us to look at how we can reactivate the economy so that there are more,” he explained.

Caram further dismissed expectations of change in the country’s political economy.

“The president looks very satisfied with his economic policy in general, and I do not perceive in the civil service any initiative for change,” he said.

He described 2024 as challenging “because we just had moderate economic growth for the first time in many years, and we are going for an election year where there is a propensity to spend.”

“I see the government accelerating many provisions that had long been on the table. For example: the issue of advertising, the regulation of administrative processes, among others,” he added.

Regarding Luis Abinader’s mandate, the economist believes that the change from the Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD) to the Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) “was worth it.”

“I supported Abinader in 2012, 2016, 2020 and now I am going to support him. I think the change was worth it because above all, what would have happened if Abinader had not won when what we have seen what is happening in the justice system,” he concluded.

These statements were offered in the program Uno + Uno, which is broadcast on TeleAntillas channel 2.