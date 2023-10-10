Dominican Republic could have new occupational health and safety regulations

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is working on new occupational health and safety regulations, expected to be implemented before the end of 2023. Minister Luis Miguel De Camps revealed that these regulations will address various aspects, including psychosocial risks and advancements made in the workplace over the past two decades. The goal is to provide modern, updated occupational health and safety regulations that consider present realities, such as work through digital platforms.

The updates will also focus on certifying safety and security instruments to ensure quality and trust in workplace safety measures. Additionally, the new regulations aim to address psychosocial risks and mental health issues, particularly related to digital work arrangements and maintaining a balance between work and family life.

Celso Juan Marranzini, President of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep), emphasized the importance of employee safety, as it directly impacts productivity. Companies that prioritize employee safety experience increased motivation and effectiveness among their workforce.

This focus on occupational health and safety aligns with the efforts to promote comprehensive well-being and human development, reflecting the importance of creating a safe and healthy work environment for the benefit of both employees and society as a whole.