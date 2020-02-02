Do you have any idea of ​​the things you can travel with to DR without paying taxes?

Santo Domingo, DR

It is very common among travelers to “load up” with purchases of handicrafts, electronic equipment, perfumes and spirits and various small artifacts to be introduced as gifts to relatives and friends. But, do you know that you cannot go through customs with merchandise that exceeds the value of US $ 500 introduced as gifts without taxes?

Well, the answer is that all air passengers have this restriction, at least in Dominican customs, with the sole purpose of controlling trade in goods free of customs fees.

The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) has a Traveler Manual available in which it explains what are the tax-free items allowed.

A passenger can carry personal items such as clothing, footwear, and toiletries, a camera, two cell phones, a new or used personal computer, two sports equipment, and the necessary items for the use of babies, as part of your luggage.

Also, travelers can travel freely with medications for personal use and “in case the medications contain psychotropic substances, you must present the medical prescription that supports their use,” says the manual.

Other items that you can travel with are a guitar, books, and magazines, own merchandise for personal use if the traveler suffers from any disability, with up to 20 packs of cigarettes, 25 cigars or tobacco cigars with up to three liters of alcoholic beverages, be it wine, beer, rum, whiskey or liquor, provided carrier is a person of legal age.