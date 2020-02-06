Hearing for warplanes US$92M bribe case set for Jan.10

Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Thurs. set for Jan. 10 to resume the hearings into the US$92.0 million in admitted bribes in the purchase of the Super Tucano warplanes

Brazil plane maker Embraer had agreed to provide documents to Dominican prosecutors as part of the agreement with the Justice Ministry.

The presentation of such evidence has been challenged by the lawyers for the defendant, Dominican Air Force Col, Carlos Piccini.

Also accused is former Armed Forces Secretary Rafael Peña Antonio, among others.