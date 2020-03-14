Health Minister confirms six new cases of coronavirus in DR

There are already 11 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported on Friday six new cases of coronavirus, three Dominicans, one French and two Venezuelan.

With them, there are 11 confirmed cases in the Dominican Republic, the official confirmed in a brief press conference, in which he was accompanied by the director of the National Health Service, Chanel Rosa Chupany.

“Tomorrow we will expose all the details related to these cases so that they can have all the information they need in that direction,” he added.

In the early hours of the night, the Minister of Public Health had reported that in the country there were 25 tests pending confirmation, but later, some 12 new ones were added to this number, so that the total number of tests under examination increased to 37.