Health Minister confirms six new cases of coronavirus in DR
There are already 11 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic
The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported on Friday six new cases of coronavirus, three Dominicans, one French and two Venezuelan.
With them, there are 11 confirmed cases in the Dominican Republic, the official confirmed in a brief press conference, in which he was accompanied by the director of the National Health Service, Chanel Rosa Chupany.
“Tomorrow we will expose all the details related to these cases so that they can have all the information they need in that direction,” he added.
In the early hours of the night, the Minister of Public Health had reported that in the country there were 25 tests pending confirmation, but later, some 12 new ones were added to this number, so that the total number of tests under examination increased to 37.
Coronavirus call line * 462 to guide the population about coronaviruses
Sánchez Cárdenas: it is safe to go to vote in the municipal elections
There are 119 travelers in home follow-up for coronavirus in the DR
Likewise, the official reported that 119 travelers and 18 who are hospitalized are being followed up at home as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.
Sánchez Cárdenas said that the Haitian who died on the way from the Dominican Republic to Haiti and who was transferred to the Azua hospital for autopsy purposes had his COVID-19 sample taken and was negative.
In addition, he said that a person who was in the Moscoso Pueblo Hospital and who died also tested negative for the new coronavirus.