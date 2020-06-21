Dominican Republic will receive a strong wave of Sahara dust this week

Sahara dust affects the Caribbean region annually, it is formed in North Africa due to low air pressures that cause a dust storm of sand. By convection of air masses in the desert, the sand particles form high layers in the atmosphere where they are carried by winds to different parts of the world.

Heriberto Florián, a forecaster of the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), said that it is normal for dust from the Sahara to reach the country, mainly in June and July. He explained that “it almost always comes after a tropical wave” and that it does not necessarily have to be from the Sahara, but can also come from Israel, although that is less common.

He explained that this haze corresponds to dust particles suspended in the atmosphere that move from Africa to our region, increasing the thermal sensation (the sensation of heat by humidity in the environment increases).

He argued that next week a new wave of dust will come to the country, “the models indicate that a high concentration is approaching towards the Caribbean that would arrive in the middle of the week.” However, he assures that “at this time of the year it is common for a haze from the Sahara to arrive.”

Florián added that with the wave of dry powder the rain conditions will be limited and the sticky humidity sensation felt by the population will increase, so the heat will be felt more strongly.

He clarified that since the beginning of spring waves of dust come to this region, however, it is more noticeable during the months of June and July since that is when the dust travels in large concentrations.